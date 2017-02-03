Latest PS4 system update brings external HDD support

The latest PlayStation 4 system software update will finally bring external hard drive (HDD) support to the console.

According to a post on the PlayStation blog, once the 4.50 update (codenamed Sasuke) has been rolled out PS4 users will be able to store content on a USB 3.0 HDD up to 8TB in size.

Owners will be able to download and install applications directly to their external storage device, and all saved data will be manageable through the settings menu.

Just like apps saved to the system itself, all content stored on an external HDD will appear in the Content Launcher and Home Screen.

While external HDD support is the biggest talking point, the update will also usher in a number of other changes such as 3D Blu-ray support for PlayStation VR, a simplified notification list, and custom wallpapers.

Those selected for the PlayStation beta program will be able to download the update right now. To find out more, head on over to the official PlayStation blog.