February 3, 2017
Splash Damage acquires Dirty Bomb publishing rights from Nexon
February 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Online team shooter Dirty Bomb will now be self-published by developer Splash Damage after the studio acquired the rights from Nexon. 

In a video update, Splash Damage said it has ironed out a deal with Nexon, which had served as the game's publisher since 2015, to take full control of the title. 

"Splash Damage is taking over Dirty Bomb. The ink is drying on a deal with Nexon that'll give us full publishing control of the game. And this means everything. Marketing, servers, anti-cheat: the lot," explained Splash Damage's community manager. 

"Initially you shouldn't notice any difference, but there are a number of areas we want to improve. One of your most important issues is hackers, so we're replacing the existing anti-cheat system with EasyAntiCheat. This is used by other huge online shooters to deal with cheaters, and will be going into the game next week."

Further changes will be made in the weeks and months ahead, but Splash Damage's first move will be to transfer the Dirty Bomb's game servers, databases, and customer support ops to its own publishing arm, Warchest. 

Beyond that, the studio will look to improve the game's forums and website. As such, users have been warned that the Dirty Bomb forums will be inaccessible as of next week, but that all posts and data will be protected. 

Even more tweaks and additions will be detailed in the future, but for the time being Splash Damage is urging players to be patient during the transition.

