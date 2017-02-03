Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Disc rot: The silent killer curbing video game preservation
Disc rot: The silent killer curbing video game preservation
February 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art

When CDs were first introduced to the world, the format was heralded as an indestructible method of media distribution. 

Fast-forward the clock by one or two decades, however, and those in the business of data preservation will tell you that suggestion was farcical at best. 

That's because the current generation of preservationists, including those concerned with the curation and protection of video games, are currently waging war on a silent enemy: disc rot. 

A Tedium post from Ernie Smith shines a spotlight on the underground battle raging between those trying to safeguard ageing video games and the destructive force gnawing away at the classics of yesteryear. 

"Back in 2010, a blogger on the video game website RF Generation, frustrated with a series of purchases in which the games had suffered a degree of 'disc rot' before reaching him, wrote a PSA to the game-collector community, calling on them to keep an eye out regarding the problem," writes Smith. 

"The blogger […] described a harrowing tale for a serious collector: After reading up on the disc rot problem, he went through his game collection, much of it in mint condition, and found white specs on many of the discs - a major tell sign of 'disc rot,' or the eventual decay of optical media.

"Whether you’re trying to protect your country’s cultural heritage or your own collection, it’s safe to say that disc rot is a huge, lingering problem."

You can find out more about the emerging threat by reading the full feature over on Tedium.

Related Jobs

Sperasoft
Sperasoft — KrakÃ³w, Poland
[02.03.17]
Quest // Mission Designer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.02.17]
3D Animation Intern
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.02.17]
VFX Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.02.17]
3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Protecting your studio under Trump's immigration order - a legal guide
Blog: A deep dive into the data of 2016's video game Kickstarters
Alt.CTRL.GDC Showcase: Student project Victor the Loser
Latest PS4 system update brings external HDD support


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image