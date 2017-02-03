Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 3, 2017
Chat with game writer Richard Rouse III about narrative design at 3PM EST
February 3, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

One of the more interesting transitions of the game industry over the last few years has been the broad embrace of systems-driven storytelling. It’s obviously something that’s been around for decades (think King of Dragon Pass for instance) but lately with games like Sunless Sea, FTL, The Flame and the Flood, and more, game designers have been able to test new means of implementing systemically-driven fiction. 

And Richard Rouse III, a veteran game writer who recently struck out on his own to make The Church in the Darkness, has been a big champion of this kind of storytelling. He’s going to be on a panel of crafty game designers at the 2017 Game Developers Conference, so we decided to chat with him about his approach to game and narrative design today at 3PM EST on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

If you want to know more about building these kinds of games at big and small companies, or you just want to know what it’s like to work with Ellen Mclain, who’s joined by her husband and fellow Valve voice actor John Patrick Lowrie in The Church in the Darkness, feel free to come by and ask questions for us in the chat. 

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

