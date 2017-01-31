Gamescom announces game dev-focused Devcom event for 2017

Newsbrief: Gamescom organizers have announced that a new, developer-focused conference will take place alongside the annual Gamescom show in Cologne, Germany this year.

The event, aptly dubbed Devcom, spans from August 20 to August 24 and overlaps just slightly with Gamescom itself, which falls between August 22 and 26.

The new conference is slated to offer a variety of events for the international game development community, including speakers, workshops and networking opportunities.

Devcom has also integrated with this year’s Respawn Gathering of Game Developers, which kicks off the first two days of the event with an Indie Game Summit, a Newcomer Summit, and a new Late Night Talks format. Some blocks from the main Gamescom conference, like the business and public keynotes, will also transition over to Devcom.

Organizers have not yet shared specifics about the programming game developers can expect at the freshly founded conference, but have said more details on speakers, formats, and content are coming soon.