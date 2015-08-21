Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

At GDC 2017, see how Riot rebuilt League of Legends ' client without breaking everything
At GDC 2017, see how Riot rebuilt League of Legends' client without breaking everything
February 6, 2017 | By Staff
February 6, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

If you work on online games, you know that sometimes there's only one way to fix a game client that's too far gone: nuke it from orbit. 

At the 2017 Game Developers Conference later this month, Riot Games' art director Laura DeYoung will show you how she and her team did just that for the League of Legends client -- without breaking everything in the process -- in her talk on "'League of Legends' Client Update: Art Directing a Consistent and Scalable Interactive Brand Identity."

See, in 2008 the League of Legends team cranked out a client so they could ship the game to players. They didn't have time to think about the client's creative direction or infrastructure, and DeYoung claims that it was a sub-optimal experience for players and developers alike. 

In her talk, DeYoung will discuss how the team rebuilt the client to be functional and resonant with players while providing a flexible space for developers to build content -- effectively "rebuilding the plane while flying it", if you will.

The goal is to teach attendees how to create a functional, modular, and resonant UI that can evolve and adapt to player needs and developers' future features. It promises to be a practical, useful talk, so don't skip it!

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.06.17]
Data Scientist - Machine Learning
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.06.17]
Mobile Software Engineer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.06.17]
Director, Brand Marketing
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale, California, United States
[02.03.17]
Production Coordinator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Constant VR movement in Eagle Flight
ALT.CTRL.GDC Showcase: Maximity's U.F.O. Bellies
Payday 2 owner Starbreeze to publish Psychonauts 2
At GDC 2017 Niantic will show you how it built Pokemon Go to be a planet-scale game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image