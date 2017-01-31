Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring a 3D Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented 3D Artist to work on both character and environment pieces for our multiplayer FPS, PWND. Our ideal teammate is well-versed in organic and hard surface modeling, collision geo, texturing, materials, and has a knack for stylized art.

Responsibilities

Model, sculpt and texture stylized 3D characters, environment pieces, and props.

Create a mix of painted and graphic textures to match the game's art visual style, working closely with lead and concept artists.

Optimize art assets to meet performance goals and create collision geo.

Troubleshoot and provide creative and technical solutions regarding the art pipeline and process.

Collaborate in R&D efforts to push the development boundaries.

Provide best practices & techniques for other artists.

Requirements

3+ years experience in the game industry with at least one shipped title.

Proficient in Maya and Zbrush with a history of of both realistic and stylized work.

Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.

Great problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.

Experience with UE3 or UE4 strongly preferred.

Pluses

Passionate about games.

Experience with both PC and console art creation.

Strong eye for lighting and experience with PBR lighting and materials.

Traditional art skills (figure drawing, landscape, animals, composition, perspective, etc.).

BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.