February 3, 2017
Online game firm Perfect World has executed a round of layoffs
Online game firm Perfect World has executed a round of layoffs
February 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
February 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Earlier this week word began to spread via social media that some staffers at online game company Perfect World Entertainment, which publishes free-to-play online games like Neverwinter (pictured) had unexpectedly lost their jobs.

Gamasutra can now confirm that the company executed a meaningful number of layoffs this week, though a company representative who confirmed the news claimed that the cuts would not affect any of the company's current game projects.

"This week, Perfect World Entertainment did experience a reduction in staff of under 30 employees," the representative stated to Gamasutra. 

"Perfect World employs thousands of people from all over the world and decisions like this are always difficult. However, we are incredibly grateful for the contributions of those individuals impacted and will do our best to help each of them through this transition. This reduction in workforce will not impact any of the games published by Perfect World Entertainment."

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these cuts, you can email Gamasutra to tell your story confidentially.

