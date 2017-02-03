Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

What one game developer thinks aspiring narrative designers need to know
February 3, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
February 3, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

So you want to get into narrative design. You’ve played some Mass Effect, twiddled around in Twine, and are getting ready for the narrative summit at GDC this year. But what next? 

Well if you’re looking for something to watch while getting ready for this year’s conference, you might want to listen to the words of Richard Rouse III, a longtime game designer and narrative designer who joined us on the Gamasutra Twitch channel today in advance of his upcoming GDC panel.

While chatting with us about his upcoming game The Church in the Darkness (which we took for a spin) Rouse gave some general advice about rubbing elbows with fellow narrative designers at GDC, but also pointed out that young designers should be able to present their ability to work with existing game design tools—because it will affect the kind of stories they put out.

“If you have a framework of how your conversation works that’s already implemented, you should write things that go into those slots, and not things that don’t,” Rouse explained to us. “There is a back-and-forth between what is the tech of whatever it is we’re presenting, and how I can fit that in in the most efficient way possible.” 

Be sure to watch our full conversation with Rouse up above, and subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.03.17]
Senior Designer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[02.03.17]
Environment Artist
University of the Incarnate Word
University of the Incarnate Word — San Antonio, Texas, United States
[02.03.17]
Instructor or Tenure Track in 3D Animation and Game Design (Hard Surface/Environmental Art Faculty)
Sperasoft
Sperasoft — KrakÃ³w, Poland
[02.03.17]
Quest // Mission Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Protecting your studio under Trump's immigration order - a legal guide
Telltale picks up narrative designer Leah Hoyer as VP of Creative
At GDC 2017 Niantic will show you how it built Pokemon Go to be a planet-scale game
Blog: A deep dive into the data of 2016's video game Kickstarters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image