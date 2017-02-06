Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2017
Payday 2 owner Starbreeze to publish Psychonauts 2
Payday 2 owner Starbreeze to publish Psychonauts 2
February 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Swedish company Starbreeze will link up with Double Fine to publish Psychonauts 2, which is scheduled hit shelves in 2018. 

The Payday 2 owner and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons publisher will invest $8 million to digitally distribute the game on PC platforms and consoles. 

Starbreeze will look to recoup its full investment by taking an initial revenue share of 85 percent after distribution, platform fees, and Fig crowdfunding revenue fees. Once it's earned back that $8 million, the publisher will take a lower revenue share of 60 percent.

Double Fine will retain total control and ownership of the long-awaited sequel, which raised $3.83 million through crowdfunding site Fig in January last year. 

"Starbreeze is the perfect partner for Double Fine and our backers on Psychonauts 2,” said Double Fine president and CEO, Tim Schafer.

"Their expertise in not just developing and publishing games, but supporting them after launch will be a great benefit for players of the game."

