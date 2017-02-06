Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2017
February 6, 2017
February 6, 2017
Elite Dangerous dev secures rights to 'globally renowned' movie franchise
February 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster developer-publisher Frontier Entertainment says its third game franchise will be based on a famous Hollywood property. 

The British outfit didn't reveal which movie studio or property it will be working with, simply stating that its third self-published effort will be based on an "enduring" film series of "global renown."

"We have chosen to license this particular IP to work with as our third franchise, because we believe we can create something very special," said Frontier Developments chief executive, David Braben.

"It is creatively stimulating, already has a high worldwide profile, and is a perfect match for our expertise."

 

