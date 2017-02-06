Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2017
February 6, 2017
February 6, 2017
Obituary: Ember Entertainment tester Wesley Warren Olson
February 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Ember Entertainment tester Wesley Warren Olson has passed away at the age of 30. 

Olson, who previously worked at Bungie and Snowblind Studios, died of diabetes complications just over a month ago on January 5. 

He graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 2004, and went on the study at the ITT Technical Institute for a futher three years before graduating in 2007. 

"Wesley enjoyed camping, flag football, hunting, gaming and much more," reads an obituary published in the Skagit Valley Herald. "He will be missed by so many."

