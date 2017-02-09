Learn from Amazon and Khronos Group experts at GDC 2017

As you prepare for the Game Developers Conference later this month, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on some of the info-packed sponsored sessions that are taking place during the show.

The developer day sessions we're talking about take place during the first two days of GDC (Monday and Tuesday, February 27th and 28th) and offer high-quality advice and opportunities to directly learn from some of the top players in the industry.

Most notably, the folks at Amazon are actually doing two developer days at GDC this year: on Monday the company is hosting its Amazon Appstore & AWS Developer Day, which will cover everything from how to effectively promote your game on an app store to the ins and outs of running your own virtual world via ECS on Amazon Web Services and (via a panel discussion of devs) how to survive and thrive as an indie dev with zero budget.

Then on Tuesday, Amazon is putting on its Amazon Lumberyard Developer Day to dive deep into its (relatively) new game engine. The day starts off with a look at how to succeed with streamers using the engine's Twitch hooks, digs into Amazon tech you can use to build resilient online games, and examines the challenges you might face in trying to build a scalable AAA game engine.

Also on Tuesday, the Khronos Group -- that member-funded consortium that creates royalty-free open standards -- will be hosting a day full of sponsored sessions aimed at digging into the Khronos APIs (think: Vulkan, OpenGL, WebGL), discussing the role of open standards in cross-platform portability for VR, and taking a look at the success of Vulkan after its first year and what it holds for the years ahead.

Check it out, because you'll get to attend expert talks on cutting-edge topics like using Vulkan to achieve optimum performance in mobile games, using WebGL to create great graphics on the web, and squeezing the best out of Vulkan when you're making PC games. Don't miss it!

For more details on these sessions, as well as all the other great talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler.



