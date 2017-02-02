Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2017
Report: Confidential Denuvo emails and info leaked by security mishap
February 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
The website for the anti-piracy company Denuvo reportedly sprung a leak yesterday in the form of several unsecured directories. The open directories have since been locked down, but the security slip-up has already led to the discovery and leak of confidential material online. 

Game developers who have contacted or worked with Denuvo in the past may have cause for concern; the leaked info potentially contains email addresses and phone numbers for developers that have emailed the company in the past 3 years.

Denuvo, who has provided anti-piracy measures for games like Doom and Just Cause 3 in the past, has become one of the most notable DRM companies in the game.

But this leak, along with the recent and record-breaking 5 day crack of Denuvo-protected Resident Evil 7, could potentially shake the industry’s confidence in the company.

It’s hard to tell exactly how damning the information leaked from the website will be, but initial reports from TorrentFreak have already confirmed that the now-public files contain records of customer support emails sent since 2014. Those files alone appear to include private information like email addresses, names, and phone numbers in addition to the text of the emails themselves.

Along with hate mail from angry pirates, the leak allegedly includes inquiries from several independent and triple-A developers about using Denuvo's anti-piracy measures for future games.

Access to the previously-public directories has already been locked down, but, if the comment section of TorrentFreak’s report is any indication, crackers have already downloaded the leaked files in their entirety and are chewing through the information as we speak.

So far, the emails and a single powerpoint presentation seem to be the only significant discoveries, but if crackers are able to uncover information or code directly relating to Denuvo’s anti-piracy software, it could give would-be pirates the tools to crack Denuvo-protected games in record time.

