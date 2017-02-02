Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

97 tech companies sign brief detailing harms of US travel ban
97 tech companies sign brief detailing harms of US travel ban
February 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious

Many notable tech industry giants including video game firm Zynga, as well as tech/game crossover companies such as Apple, Facebook, Google, & Microsoft have signed a legal brief to indicate that the selective immigration ban signed by the US President substantially harms US companies. 

According to Recode, 97 companies signed the brief in total, most of which fall within the tech industry.

The 53-page legal document explains in detail how the selective ban, which temporary blocked immigrants and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, makes it difficult for American companies to compete with international entities. 

Though the ban was halted this past Saturday by a federal judge, unsuccessful efforts have since been made by the President’s office to reinstate the heavily selective process that bars residents of Syria, Iran, Sudan, Lybia, Somalia, Yemen, and Iraq from entering the United States.

“[The executive order] hinders the ability of American companies to attract great talent; increases costs imposed on business, makes it more difficult for American firms to compete in the international market-place; and gives global enterprises a new, significant incentive to build operations — and hire new employees — outside the United States,” explains a selection from the legal brief. 

The document itself, along with a full list of the 97 companies who signed the brief, can be found on Recode.

Several video game companies, including BlizzardInsomniac Games, Electronic Arts, and Ink Stories have spoken out against the travel ban for many of the same reasons listed since the executive order was put into effect at the end of January. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[02.06.17]
Character TD
Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda Softworks — Rockville, Maryland, United States
[02.06.17]
Test Automation Lead Engineer
Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda Softworks — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.06.17]
Site Reliability Engineer
Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda Softworks — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.06.17]
Senior DevOps Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Constant VR movement in Eagle Flight
97 tech companies sign brief detailing harms of US travel ban
Interview: Jessica Curry on creating the score for Dear Esther
ALT.CTRL.GDC Showcase: Maximity's U.F.O. Bellies


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image