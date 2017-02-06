Microsoft, Sony, HTC Vive and more are sponsoring great GDC 2017 talks!

As the 2017 Game Developers Conference rises up to meet us at the end of the month, we want to make sure and highlight a few more great talks with industry-leading experts that you won't want to miss.



Today we're talking about sponsored sessions from the likes of Microsoft, HTC Vive, and Oculus that will better equip attendees to meet the challenge of making games on next-gen hardware. If that sounds like something you'd like to be a part of at GDC this year, make sure to swing by and check out these talks.

For example, you can attend ID@Xbox director Chris Charla's "Unveiling New Game Developer Opportunities with Xbox and Windows" to learn how Xbox is expanding and simplifying the ways game developers can get their titles onto Xbox One consoles and Windows PCs. Attendees will get an overview of how Xbox is adding more opportunity for game developers to engage customers across the ecosystem, and hear the success stories of how games built through the ID@Xbox program are being enjoyed by millions of players.

The ID@Xbox program is pitched as the stomping grounds of some of the most inventive, creative, and astonishing games to ship on Xbox One and Windows. Learn how you and your game can be part of that program -- and what it can do for you -- by attending Charla's Microsoft-sponsored talk.

And in "Winning at VR: Developer Success Stories" HTC Vive's Joel Breton and Jenna Seiden will look at how successful VR developers – and their killer apps – have managed to carve an audience in a competitive market, and how notoriety from a VR hit can be a hot commodity among the passionate VR community. The discussion will include a look at how consumer tastes are evolving and demand is growing for deeper, richer content.

Plus, in their talk on "Extending the Player Experience with 3D Audio: Creating Immersive Soundscapes" Sony PlayStation audio wizards Victoria Dorn, Phillip Kovats, and Jonathan Lanier will show you the ins and outs of Sony 3D audio, a technology which enables game developers to place audio objects in 3D space around the player -- a technique recently implemented in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End to increase player immersion.

No special technical knowledge is required to get something valuable out of this Sony-sponsored session, and attendees will walk away with an understanding of what 3D audio is and the tools and workflow used to implement it in-game.

GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas