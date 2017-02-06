Adrift dev Three One Zero has 'run its course' as cofounder joins VR startup

Adrift (pictured) developer Three One Zero appears to have quietly closed down, as cofounder Adam Orth has joined VR game studio First Contact in a creative/biz dev capacity and says that his old studio has "run its course."

That quote comes courtesy of a recently-published interview with GamesBeat, and is notable in light of the fact that Adrift (and, by extension, Three One Zero) helped jumpstart the VR game market when it released early last year alongside Oculus' Rift headset.

"I love VR. I am super passionate about it still," Orth told GamesBeat. "The experience of making Adrift was a real awakening for me on what is possible. For me, creatively, it opens up a lot more opportunity to do new and exciting things. I’m all in on VR.”

His new home First Contact first came to light late last year as a VR-focused startup founded by vets from Starbreeze and other studios. It quickly picked up $5 million in funding to "advance AAA virtual reality games." So far the company has released one project, the first-person VR shooter ROM: Extraction.