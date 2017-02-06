Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard greenlights World of Warcraft gold being spent in its other games
Blizzard greenlights World of Warcraft gold being spent in its other games
February 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
February 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Blizzard is continuing to experiment with the economics of its online game ecosystem, announcing this week that World of Warcraft players can now convert their in-game gold into Battle.net credit they can spend in other Blizzard games.

This is a notable step beyond the "WoW Tokens" that Blizzard introduced into the game last year as a currency players could buy with in-game gold (or real money) and spend for more game time, much like the "Plex" currency CCP Games maintains in its free-to-play space MMORPG EVE Online.

By taking this step Blizzard has opened up some intriguing new economic possibilities in its ecosystem, since Battle.net credit can be spent on everything from Hearthstone or Overwatch in-game items to actual Blizzard games.

However, there are some limits -- players can't directly convert the credit into cash, and if they don't use a Blizzard authenticator on their account they'll have a limit placed on their maximum credit balance.

Related Jobs

Bandai Namco Entertainment America
Bandai Namco Entertainment America — Santa Clara, California, United States
[02.06.17]
Senior Mobile Product Manager
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.06.17]
Sr. Environment Artist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.06.17]
Sound Designer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — Costa Mesa, California, United States
[02.06.17]
Product Marketing Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Constant VR movement in Eagle Flight
97 tech companies sign brief detailing harms of US travel ban
Interview: Jessica Curry on creating the score for Dear Esther
ALT.CTRL.GDC Showcase: Maximity's U.F.O. Bellies


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image