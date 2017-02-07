Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Nintendo plans to release 'two to three' mobile games each year
February 7, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima says the company will release "two to three" smartphone titles per year for the foreseeable future. 

Speaking at an investor Q&A session in Tokyo, the Nintendo boss was backed up by Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who reiterated the console maker's intention to use smart devices as a metaphorical gateway drug. 

"We will continue to make use of smart devices in order to increase the amount of people who experience Nintendo's IP," said Miyamoto. 

"Nintendo Switch will remain our most important business, [but] we will continue to expand the smart-device business since it has gradually begun to contribute to Nintendo's business as a whole."

Nintendo made its mobile debut in January 2016 with Miitomo, an interactive social app built around the company's Mii characters.

Just over 10 months later the Japanese giant released its first full-fledged smartphone game, Super Mario Run, which has since been downloaded 78 million times. 

Although not involved as a developer or publisher, Nintendo also benefited from the worldwide success of Niantic's augmented-reality effort, Pokemon Go, which cemented the long-running franchise firmly in consumer minds before the launch of Pokemon Sun and Moon in November. 

Last week, the company released its latest smartphone title, Fire Emblem Heroes, and plans to launch another based on its popular Animal Crossing series by the end of 2017.

