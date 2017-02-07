Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 8, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC 2017 and play these 12 games in the Indie Megabooth Showcase!
February 8, 2017 | By Staff
February 8, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Video, GDC

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is right around the corner, and organizers are pumped about the fact that the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase is back at GDC for the fourth year in a row! 

In fact, today they'd like to share the full list of games that will be playable in the MEGABOOTH by all GDC passholders throughout the conference, which is taking place the week of February 27th through March 3rd.

The Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase continues to be a fantastic collection of independent developers banding together to show off the latest and greatest indie games at conventions across the world. The MEGABOOTH exists to support indie developers, and to help pool their resources to enable them to showcase their work prominently, despite not having access to publisher support.

The organizers work with broad array of independent game studios to select a variety of games across multiple platforms -- including mobile, PC, console and more -- for exhibition at prominent game industry events, and this year they're coming to GDC 2017 with 12 games that will be playable as part of the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase.

Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase Game Lineup

Again, all of these games will be playable in the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase exhibit inside the Moscone Convention Center during GDC 2017.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. — Burbank, California, United States
[02.08.17]
Director, Developer Relations - Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
NaturalMotion
NaturalMotion — London, England, United Kingdom
[02.08.17]
Technical Director
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.08.17]
Senior Weapon & Hard Surface Artist - Destiny
Netmarble US, Inc.
Netmarble US, Inc. — Buena Park, California, United States
[02.07.17]
Marketing Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: A new recipe for the roleplaying game formula
E3 opens its doors to the public for the first time in history
How attending a game expo can land you a job
Road to the IGF: Broken Rules' Old Man's Journey


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image