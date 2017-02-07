Come to GDC 2017 and play these 12 games in the Indie Megabooth Showcase!

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is right around the corner, and organizers are pumped about the fact that the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase is back at GDC for the fourth year in a row!

In fact, today they'd like to share the full list of games that will be playable in the MEGABOOTH by all GDC passholders throughout the conference, which is taking place the week of February 27th through March 3rd.

The Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase continues to be a fantastic collection of independent developers banding together to show off the latest and greatest indie games at conventions across the world. The MEGABOOTH exists to support indie developers, and to help pool their resources to enable them to showcase their work prominently, despite not having access to publisher support.

The organizers work with broad array of independent game studios to select a variety of games across multiple platforms -- including mobile, PC, console and more -- for exhibition at prominent game industry events, and this year they're coming to GDC 2017 with 12 games that will be playable as part of the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase.



Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase Game Lineup

Again, all of these games will be playable in the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase exhibit inside the Moscone Convention Center during GDC 2017.

