Get a job: Zenimax Online Studios is hiring a 3D Environment Artist

Location: Hunt Valley, Maryland

Responsibilities:

Have excellent skills in modeling and texturing both organic and hard surface models to the highest level possible while maintaining game restrictions and guidelines.

Match the look, feel and style of our game.

Be able to work with the concept team in producing quality assets and also be able to work without concept when necessary.

Be able to problem solve and work collaboratively with the design team.

Have a positive attitude, be a team player and have excellent communication skills both verbally and written.

Be able to take feedback in a constructive and collaborative manner.

Be self-motivated with an ability to critique one’s own work and meet set deadlines.

Requirements:

Have a portfolio demonstrating excellence in both 2D and 3D art.

Have a Bachelor’s Degree in Art or at least 3 years’ experience in the industry.

experience in 3dStudio Max, Photoshop and Zbrush

Passion for making excellent art

Desired Skills:

Experience with Substance Painter and Designer are a bonus

