February 7, 2017
February 7, 2017
Get a job: Zenimax Online Studios is hiring a 3D Environment Artist
February 7, 2017 | By Staff
3D Environment Artist, ZeniMax Online Studios

Location: Hunt Valley, Maryland

Responsibilities:

  • Have excellent skills in modeling and texturing both organic and hard surface models to the highest level possible while maintaining game restrictions and guidelines.
  • Match the look, feel and style of our game.
  • Be able to work with the concept team in producing quality assets and also be able to work without concept when necessary.
  • Be able to problem solve and work collaboratively with the design team.
  • Have a positive attitude, be a team player and have excellent communication skills both verbally and written.
  • Be able to take feedback in a constructive and collaborative manner.
  • Be self-motivated with an ability to critique one’s own work and meet set deadlines. 

 Requirements: 

  • Have a portfolio demonstrating excellence in both 2D and 3D art.
  • Have a Bachelor’s Degree in Art or at least 3 years’ experience in the industry.
  • experience in 3dStudio Max, Photoshop and Zbrush
  • Passion for making excellent art

Desired Skills:

  • Experience with Substance Painter and Designer are a bonus

Interested? Apply now.

