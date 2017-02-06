Attend GDC 2017 and learn to make great mixed-reality trailers for your VR game!

We're weeks away from the 2017 Game Developers Conference, and today the folks organizing the show want to be sure to let you know about a fantastic talk from a game trailer wizard about making great mixed-reality videos of your game!

As part of VRDC @ GDC 2017's Game VR/AR track of talks, Kert Gartner (the aforementioned game trailer wizard) and Northway Games' Colin Northway will be delivering a great talk on "Creating Mixed Reality Trailers and Livestreams."

This is something they know something about, having collaborated on the great mixed-reality trailer for Northway's Fantastic Contraption VR. Translating the feeling of being in a fully interactive virtual environment into a compelling 2D video people watch on their phone is a complicated problem; mixed-reality shows a player inside your game and is the best way to convey what it's like to be inside VR.

Come to this talk and you'll learn how Gartner and Northway created the mixed reality livestreams and trailers for Fantastic Contraption, as well as how they solved many VR specific post-production problems along the way.

