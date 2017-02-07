Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 7, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 7, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take-Two's earnings are on an upswing as GTA V continues to make money
Take-Two's earnings are on an upswing as GTA V continues to make money
February 7, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
February 7, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Take-Two Interactive, publisher of games from 2K Games and Rockstar, has reported the financial results for the third quarter of its 2017 fiscal year, which ends in March.

This is an especially notable earnings report because it encompasses October through December of 2016, aka the holiday season, when Take-Two oversaw the launch of games like Hangar 13's Mafia III and Firaxis Games' Civilization VI.

During the three months ending December 31st, 2016, Take-Two reports (GAAP) it brought in $476.47 million in revenues, up from the $414.22 million it brought in during the same period a year prior. In terms of profits, it lost $29.84 million -- which is actually significantly better than the $42.41 million in profits it lost during the same three months of 2015.

According to Take-Two, the "largest drivers" of revenue during the holiday quarter were Grand Theft Auto V and its online component Grand Theft Auto OnlineWWE 2K17NBA 2K17, and Civilization VI. While Mafia III didn't make the top earners list, the company did say it has "sold in" (i.e. shipped to retailers) roughly 5 million copies.

Given that the company's top earner continues to be a game that came out in 2013, it's worth looking at Take-Two's reported earnings from "recurrent consumer spending" -- aka microtransactions, virtual currency buys and downloadable content purchases. According to Take-Two, these payments accounted for 20 percent of total net revenue for the quarter, driven primarily by spending in GTA V, GTA Online, Civilization VI and NBA 2K17

Looking ahead to the end of its fiscal year in March, Take-Two forecasts full-year revenues of $542 to $592 million and profits of $139 to $148 million.

We should also quickly point out this is the first earnings report in which Take-Two has chosen to report earnings in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles); prior to now, the company has reported non-GAAP numbers. That means you can't fairly compare earlier non-GAAP reports of Take-Two earnings against these GAAP numbers, as the GAAP numbers reflect deferred revenue from Take-Two games with online components.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[02.07.17]
Sr. Environment Artist
WildTangent
WildTangent — Seattle , Washington, United States
[02.07.17]
Game Developer
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group — Burbank, California, United States
[02.07.17]
Senior 3D Generalists 3ds Max
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[02.07.17]
Lighter


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building audience early with visuals-first development in Ooblets
Miyamoto: PC devs can build Switch ports in 'less than a year'
Blog: Seven new things you'll love at GDC in 2017
ALT.CTRL.GDC Showcase: Spacebox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image