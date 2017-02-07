Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 7, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 7, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Source code for Turok and NBA Jam Extreme surfaces
Source code for Turok and NBA Jam Extreme surfaces
February 7, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
February 7, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, History

The video game preservationist who runs the Silicon Classics YouTube channel appears to have acquired some Silicon Graphics Indy workstations that were once the property of Acclaim Entertainment -- and still have source code for some of the now-bankrupt company's published games.

Most notably, as Kotaku helpfully points out, it appears the workstations contain source code for Iguana Entertainment's Nintendo 64 game Turok: Dinosaur Hunteras well as source code and assets for Sculptured Software's NBA Jam Extreme

This is a big deal given that both games are roughly two decades old, though it's possible there may be other copies of this data floating around somewhere.

The channel's operator claims to have acquired these workstations "from a Russian in Brooklyn" last summer, who in turn claimed to have purchased them from the Acclaim bankruptcy auction in 2004.  It appears the Silicon Classics operator is still going through these workstations, too, so it's yet unclear what other assets may be found.

The fate of the data pulled from these machines is also a bit hazy. Last month the channel operator published a video saying that, due to legal concerns, he wasn't interested in publishing the contents of these workstations online for free. Instead, he would sell some of the materials online in order to temper his legal risks (and make a bit of cash back on his investment.) 

However, in the video detailing the NBA Jam Extreme source code find he says he's looking into the possibility of working with the Internet Archive, or with the CEO of old game revival shop Night Dive Studios.

"So for everyone who was concerned about this stuff getting, you know, lost to time or whatever, please don't worry about that," he said. "It's getting taken care of."

Related Jobs

Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.07.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.06.17]
Sr. Environment Artist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.06.17]
Game Writer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.06.17]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building audience early with visuals-first development in Ooblets
Blog: Making a procedural 2D world in Unity, part 1
Miyamoto: PC devs can build Switch ports in 'less than a year'
Blog: Seven new things you'll love at GDC in 2017


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image