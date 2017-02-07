Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 8, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

At GDC 2017 you'll hear how the Nioh devs revamped samurai action games
At GDC 2017 you'll hear how the Nioh devs revamped samurai action games
February 8, 2017 | By Staff
February 8, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

As the 2017 Game Developers Conference approaches, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on a promising talk from the folks at Koei Tecmo's Team Ninja about their latest cutting-edge action game.

In his GDC 2017 talk on "'Nioh': Reinventing the Samurai Action Genre", Team Ninja director Fumihiko Yasuda will detail the game's development and speak to the benefits and potential dangers of opening an interactive communications channel with prospective fans during game development.

Nioh was released this week, and it's one of the longest in-development titles Team Ninja has created. The game has gone through a lot of changes since it was first announced 10 years ago, and during the last stretch of development and before its successful release, Team Ninja decided to publicly test their chosen direction on a global audience.

By allowing players access to early stages of Nioh for a limited time, in the form of an Alpha and a Beta demo, they were able to gather useful information that help re-align their game development. Yasuda's talk goes through the key lessons learned from that exercise, the applications of collected data, the reception of the open communication with their fans, and implementation of the feedback gathered. So don't miss it! 

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[02.07.17]
Sr. Environment Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[02.07.17]
Lighter
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.07.17]
Weapons Artist
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.07.17]
Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: A new recipe for the roleplaying game formula
E3 opens its doors to the public for the first time in history
How attending a game expo can land you a job
Road to the IGF: Broken Rules' Old Man's Journey


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image