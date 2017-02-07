At GDC 2017 you'll hear how the Nioh devs revamped samurai action games

As the 2017 Game Developers Conference approaches, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on a promising talk from the folks at Koei Tecmo's Team Ninja about their latest cutting-edge action game.

In his GDC 2017 talk on "'Nioh': Reinventing the Samurai Action Genre", Team Ninja director Fumihiko Yasuda will detail the game's development and speak to the benefits and potential dangers of opening an interactive communications channel with prospective fans during game development.

Nioh was released this week, and it's one of the longest in-development titles Team Ninja has created. The game has gone through a lot of changes since it was first announced 10 years ago, and during the last stretch of development and before its successful release, Team Ninja decided to publicly test their chosen direction on a global audience.

By allowing players access to early stages of Nioh for a limited time, in the form of an Alpha and a Beta demo, they were able to gather useful information that help re-align their game development. Yasuda's talk goes through the key lessons learned from that exercise, the applications of collected data, the reception of the open communication with their fans, and implementation of the feedback gathered. So don't miss it!

