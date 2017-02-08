Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 8, 2017
Unity puts money where its mouth is in fight against Trump immigration ban
February 8, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Unity is the latest in a long line of game companies to stand up to the immigration restrictions proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

For Unity though, actions speak louder than words, which is why the game engine creator has offered to fly 50 developers from those countries affected by the recent travel ban to its Unite conference in Amsterdam. 

"These are challenging times politically," wrote Unity CEO John Riccitiello in a company email picked up by GamesIndustry.biz

"Our developers in seven countries now feel targeted and less welcome in the USA, whether the U.S. courts continue to block the Trump administration's immigration ban or not [That's why] we are going to invite 50 developers from the list of countries impacted by Trump's ban to Unite Amsterdam, paid for by Unity."

Riccitiello also invited Unity's many users and platform companies to sponsor other devs beyond the 50 it's paying for. And, if more developers than Unity can accommodate end up getting sponsored, the company has promised to take the overflow to other Unite events. 

Beyond that, Riccitiello revealed Unity will be matching any appropriate charitable donations made by its employees during the coming month, up to the value of $1000.

"Like many of you, I am super challenged by the changing political landscape. I strongly believe that there is no place in this world for discrimination, in any form," he continued. 

"We at Unity are going to do our part to address the situation in our own unique way, focused on our community of developers and in helping amplify the voice of our people."

