E3 opens its doors to the public for the first time in history

E3 is about to open its doors to the general public for the first time ever, with 15,000 tickets scheduled to go on sale in under a week.

Starting on February 13, event organizer the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will open sales over on the official E3 website.

As reported by Gamespot, an initial batch of 1000 tickets will be sold at a early-bird price of $149 each, before the remaining 14,000 are shifted at $249.

Last year, the ESA made waves by opening the show up to the general public with the creation of spin-off consumer event, E3 Live.

E3 Live featured game demos, live entertainment, exclusive merchandise, and even meet-and-greets with industry personalities, but the show was still very much its own separate entity.

The ESA has now taken that idea one step further by allowing consumers to step into the world of E3, and stroll through the hallowed, packed corridors of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"It's a changing industry, and E3 has always evolved to meet industry needs and anticipate where we’re heading together - as an event, as an industry, and as fans," said the ESA's senior VP of comms, Rich Taylor.

"The decision to open our doors to 15,000 fans was a strategic decision. [E3 Live showed that fans] wanted to play the games inside the convention center. In addition, exhibitors inside the convention center wanted to have access to the fans. So this year we're bringing the two together."

E3 2017 will run from June 13 to June 15. A full list of exhibitors will be revealed over the coming months.