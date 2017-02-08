Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 8, 2017
February 8, 2017
February 8, 2017
Learn about making audio adventures for the Amazon Echo today at 3PM EST
February 8, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
After the holiday rush, you may be one of the millions of people yelling at the new Amazon Echo device in their home, asking it for the weather, news, music, etc. But what if you could play games on your Amazon Echo? What if you could MAKE games for the Amazon Echo? 

It turns out that Schell Games’ Michael Lee and audio designer Bonnie Bogovich have already set out down this path, and at GDC 2017, they’ll be presenting a talk on making their Amazon Echo game Baker Street Experience. But because we’re too impatient to wait for GDC, we’ll be interviewing them about their game today at 3PM EST on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

If you’re intrigued by the possibilities of interactive audio adventures, and what some of the key creative and technical factors are to consider in making them, you should swing by and ask questions in the chat! And if you’re hungry for more developer interviews, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

