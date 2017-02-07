Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hear the directors of Final Fantasy XV & Nioh speak in GDC 2017's Japanese talks
Hear the directors of Final Fantasy XV & Nioh speak in GDC 2017's Japanese talks
February 9, 2017 | By Staff
February 9, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Passes for the 2017 Game Developers Conference are going fast, and today organizers are excited to higlight a few of the conference's excellent Japanese-language talks!

These talks are worth checking out because they feature prominent Japanese game makers sharing advice and answering questions with attendees in both Japanese and (via translation) English. 

Notably, Square Enix veteran and Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata will deliver a talk on "'Final Fantasy': A Challenger Once Again" in which he'll discuss what last year's Final Fantasy XV set out to achieve, and the multi-faceted approach that was taken.

Make time to check out this talk, because it's a rare opportunity to hear -- directly from the game's director -- about the challenges taken on by the Final Fantasy XV team, and the challenges they will face moving forward.

Plus, in his GDC 2017 talk on "'Nioh': Reinventing the Samurai Action Genre", Team Ninja director Fumihiko Yasuda will detail the game's development and speak to the benefits and potential dangers of opening an interactive communications channel with prospective fans during game development.

Nioh was one of the longest in-development titles Team Ninja has created. The game has gone through a lot of changes since it was first announced 10 years ago, and during the last stretch of development and before its successful release, Team Ninja decided to publicly test their chosen direction on a global audience.

By allowing players access to early stages of Nioh for a limited time, in the form of an Alpha and a Beta demo, they were able to gather useful information that help re-align their game development. Yasuda's talk goes through the key lessons learned from that exercise, the applications of collected data, the reception of the open communication with their fans, and implementation of the feedback gathered. So don't miss it! 

Of course, complete details on these and all other announced talks is available now in the online Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.09.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.09.17]
Senior Technical Designer (World) - Destiny
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.09.17]
Designer (World) - Destiny
Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.08.17]
Lead Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using VR tools to design VR games
Road to the IGF: Tobias Zarges' Close
Steam Discovery 2.0 analysis: Valve shares latest metrics
Blog: A new recipe for the roleplaying game formula


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image