Stugan game accelerator taking applications for summer program

The game dev summer camp based around a two-month long camping trip in the countryside of Sweden has opened up applications for the third annual Stugan games accelerator.

This year, 20 game developers will have the opportunity to spend a summer in a traditional Swedish cabin under the mentorship of several notable area game makers. If you’re ready for a summer abroad and looking to buckle down for a couple months to work on your game, this mentorship experience might be exactly what you need.

Room and board are both covered by the accelerator crew, so those accepted for the program won’t have to worry about the costs of a Swedish getaway, outside of traveling expenses to and from the event.

The non-profit is headed up by notable Swedish game companies, including developers from Mojang, Paradox, King, and DICE, who will visit the two-month long retreat to offer mentorship and host development workshops across a variety of development disciplines.

“The first two years of Stugan have been amazing," said Stugan manager Jana Palm. "We are constantly shocked by the growing support from the global games community, along with all of the progress we continue to see from Stugan participants on their projects."

Past Stugan campers include the developers of the games GoNNER, Planetoid Pioneers, _PRISM, Induction, and Vignettes.

Interested developers have until March 31 to apply. More details on the accelerator and the application process can be found on Stugan’s website.