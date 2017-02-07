Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Senior Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bend, Oregon

We are seeking a Sr. Environment Artist who will contribute to the artistic vision and development of a AAA product with a specialized focus on creating environment/level assets, utilizing a combination of traditional fine art and technical art skills.

Responsibilities:

Create stunning organic and hard surface 3D models for an open world real-time game environment.

Produce rich materials and shaders that complement and enhance the 3D models.

Collaborate with the art and design teams to layout game areas which are engaging and visually inspiring.

Work closely with the art director/manager and team leads to deliver and maintain the established art style.

Troubleshoot and provide solutions to issues related to asset creation, performance, and technical requirements.

Work well within the team environment and be able to initiate and lead other team members.

Independently undertake research and information to ensure game design needs and artistic direction are met.

Proactively stay up on new software, processes and industry trends and share the knowledge with the team.

Requirements/Education:

A strong portfolio illustrating proficiency as a Senior Environment Artist

Advanced experience with real-time 3D packages such as Unreal, Crytek, or Unity.

Expert understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, and Z-Brush/Mudbox.

Solid experience generating PBR materials and shaders.

Professional experience working on current generation games

Effective communicator with art staff, team leads, and other studio disciplines.

Highly motivated and proactive, consistent productivity with minimal supervision.

Ability to collaborate and contribute effectively in a team environment.

Ability to meet deadlines.

5+ years of experience in a game production environment.

Bonus:

Ability to mentor and teach other artists.

Experience using texturing software like Substance Painter and Designer.

Traditional Design and Art skills such as composition, color theory and basic principles.

