Twitch launches Communities to push interest-specific content
February 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Streaming giant Twitch has today rolled out Communities, a new feature that lets creators and viewers discover fresh content and find the right audience. 

At its most basic level, Communities is an open beta directory that allows users to unearth and share content by joining or creating groups formed around a specific interest. 

"Communities empowers users to self-organize into interest or activity-based spaces that help streamers connect with their most relevant audience, and help viewers find the content they are most interested in," explained Twitch. 

"With Communities, we are giving our users the power to create groups of their choosing, while providing creators with another tool to expand their audiences. If you have an interest that's shared among others, Communities is where that collective can live."

To let users do that, Twitch has created a suite of tools that allows those interested to customise landing pages, appoint moderators, establish a rules list, and feature current broadcasts to boost discoverability.

At launch, there'll be hundreds of Community categories already in place based on Twitch Creative's top games and most popular activities, but anyone will be free to start their own. 

You can find out more about the new initiative by heading on over to the Twitch Help Center.

