Lego game developer TT Games acquires mobile specialist, Playdemic

Warner Bros. Interactive subsidiary TT Games, the publisher-developer behind Lego Star Wars and Lego Batman, has acquired mobile developer Playdemic for an undisclosed fee.

Playdemic currently employs 33 staff, and has a portfolio of successful mobile titles that have racked up over 50 million downloads and $50 million in revenue .

The UK-based developer will join TT Games' other studios in creating new kinds of Lego games specifically for mobile platforms.

"Playdemic brings a unique set of skills to complement our existing studios, and a tremendous track record on mobile," said TT Games managing director, Tom Stone.

"They're a perfect fit, and will enable us to take advantage of exciting new opportunities to build new kinds of socially-connected Lego games."