Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Lego game developer TT Games acquires mobile specialist, Playdemic
Lego game developer TT Games acquires mobile specialist, Playdemic
February 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Warner Bros. Interactive subsidiary TT Games, the publisher-developer behind Lego Star Wars and Lego Batman, has acquired mobile developer Playdemic for an undisclosed fee. 

Playdemic currently employs 33 staff, and has a portfolio of successful mobile titles that have racked up over 50 million downloads and $50 million in revenue . 

The UK-based developer will join TT Games' other studios in creating new kinds of Lego games specifically for mobile platforms. 

"Playdemic brings a unique set of skills to complement our existing studios, and a tremendous track record on mobile," said TT Games managing director, Tom Stone. 

"They're a perfect fit, and will enable us to take advantage of exciting new opportunities to build new kinds of socially-connected Lego games."

Related Jobs

Tencent Games
Tencent Games — finland, Finland
[02.09.17]
Game Artist
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.09.17]
Senior Environment Artist - Destiny (World Building)
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.09.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.09.17]
Senior Technical Designer (World) - Destiny


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using VR tools to design VR games
NBA and Take-Two form NBA 2K eSports League
Road to the IGF: Tobias Zarges' Close
Blog: A new recipe for the roleplaying game formula


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image