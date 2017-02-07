Humble Bundle is branching into multiplatform game publishing

Humble Bundle has kicked off a new publishing and funding initiative that aims to leverage the company’s existing services to help developers “generate buzz” and get their games into the hands of more players.

Several developers have already partnered with the company to release their games under the “Presented by Humble Bundle” label, but Humble is still actively seeking to work with new games and developers.

Those interested in publishing their own games through Humble’s new initiative can fill out a quick questionnaire to have their game evaluated by the publishing team at GDC and PAX East.

So far, seven games are slated to be released under Humble’s new publishing wing including A Hat in Time, HackyZack, Ikenfell, Keyboard Sports, No Truce with the Furies, Scorn, and Staxel. Though most of these games are headed to PC, Mac, or Linux, Humble's publishing efforts will also cover games created for console and mobile.

John Polson, Humble’s publishing lead, says that the company aims to be adaptable to the needs of different developers. Those working with Humble will be able to pick and choose from different services offered by the publisher to find what best works for them.

"Since Humble's launch in 2010, we have earned the trust of over 10 million customers across our products,” said Polson. “In a time when it's harder than ever for games to find their audience, publishing feels like the next logical step in the services that we can offer to our developer partners.”