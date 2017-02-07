Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Humble Bundle is branching into multiplatform game publishing
Humble Bundle is branching into multiplatform game publishing
February 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing

Humble Bundle has kicked off a new publishing and funding initiative that aims to leverage the company’s existing services to help developers “generate buzz” and get their games into the hands of more players. 

Several developers have already partnered with the company to release their games under the “Presented by Humble Bundle” label, but Humble is still actively seeking to work with new games and developers.

Those interested in publishing their own games through Humble’s new initiative can fill out a quick questionnaire to have their game evaluated by the publishing team at GDC and PAX East. 

So far, seven games are slated to be released under Humble’s new publishing wing including A Hat in Time, HackyZack, Ikenfell, Keyboard Sports, No Truce with the Furies, Scorn, and Staxel. Though most of these games are headed to PC, Mac, or Linux, Humble's publishing efforts will also cover games created for console and mobile.

John Polson, Humble’s publishing lead, says that the company aims to be adaptable to the needs of different developers. Those working with Humble will be able to pick and choose from different services offered by the publisher to find what best works for them. 

"Since Humble's launch in 2010, we have earned the trust of over 10 million customers across our products,” said Polson. “In a time when it's harder than ever for games to find their audience, publishing feels like the next logical step in the services that we can offer to our developer partners.”

Related Jobs

Cat Daddy Games
Cat Daddy Games — Kirkland, Washington, United States
[02.09.17]
SERVER ENGINEER - MOBILE GAMES
The Third Floor, Inc.
The Third Floor, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.09.17]
Senior Engineer - Interactive VR
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.09.17]
Generalist Programmer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[02.09.17]
Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using VR tools to design VR games
Humble Bundle is branching into multiplatform game publishing
Blog: Why fun in video games shouldn't be a necessity
Road to the IGF: Tobias Zarges' Close


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image