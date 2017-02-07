Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Shiny Shoe is hiring a Lead Designer
Get a job: Shiny Shoe is hiring a Lead Designer
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Designer, Shiny Shoe

Location: San Francisco, California

Shiny Shoe is seeking a multi-talented and self-motivated design leader to join our studio! We’re looking for someone to lead the design of future original games. Over the past five and a half years we’ve done a combination of original games and client projects and are planning to define a new strategy for our original games in 2017. Current and past clients include Double Fine, Stoic, Telltale, and KIXEYE where we worked on games like Grim Fandango Remastered, The Banner Saga, Game of Thrones, and War Commander.

This is an opportunity to collaborate with our leadership team to set the creative direction for the studio in the future and to get a new game into production from the ground up. We’re looking for someone with design leadership experience and an understanding of how to take an idea from concept to polished shipping product. Game design talent, communication skills, and hands-on experience shipping games are all musts.

Requirements

  • Must have 5 years of experience as a professional in the game industry.
  • Able to clearly define and communicate a creative vision.
  • A generalist skillset in design - experience in world building, game systems, and level design.
  • Can explain the logic behind design decisions in a coherent and cohesive way.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Able to immerse yourself into the games you create, build consistent internal logic, and apply that across all elements of the game design.
  • Passion for playing and making games.

Responsibilities

  • Conceive compelling game concepts.
  • Design and prototype gameplay systems on a day-to-day basis.
  • Work with the team to iterate on the design, improve it, and find the fun.
  • Work within business / indie / small company constraints. We won’t be making GTA 6.

About Us

Founded in 2011, Shiny Shoe develops games for console, PC, and mobile platforms. We strive to work on creative projects and on the types of games the team finds compelling. Trying to do things no one else has tried before is what gets us out of bed in the morning.

We are located a block away from Union Square in San Francisco, CA. Our office is near BART, MUNI, bus lines, and Caltrain for easy access.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

