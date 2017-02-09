Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Activision Blizzard posts big sales, but Call of Duty fails to connect with fans
Activision Blizzard posts big sales, but Call of Duty fails to connect with fans
February 9, 2017 | By Kris Graft
February 9, 2017 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

In its latest financial earnings release, Activision Blizzard announced record-breaking revenues despite Activision's biggest shooter stumbling on the sales front.

Blizzard's class-based multiplayer hero shooter Overwatch, which reached 25 million players globally over 2016, was a major highlight for Activision Blizzard's year, helping drive revenues to a record $6.61 billion for the year ended December 31.

Those sales are up 42 percent compared to 2015, with Candy Crush-maker King, which Activision acquired during the year to flesh out its mobile game strategy, contributing to that growth.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick noted the strong performance of Blizzard's Overwatch, and said mobile advertising tests through its King mobile division show potential for further revenue growth.

Activision Publishing's massive Call of Duty franchise had a less-than-stellar performance. 2016's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare wasn't specifically mentioned in Activision Blizzard's earnings press release, but in a conference call, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirschberg conceded that the latest entry failed to resonate with players.

Earnings for the year were $1.28 per share, up from $1.19 in the previous year.

For the quarter ended December 31, revenues were $2.01 billion, up from $1.35 billion for the same quarter a year prior. Earnings for the quarter were 33 cents per share, up from 21 cents.

As the company becomes increasingly focused on digital strategies and games as a service, Activision Blizzard highlighted its 447 million monthly active users during the quarter, driven by its mobile unit King.

Related Jobs

Relic Entertainment
Relic Entertainment — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.09.17]
Brand Manager
Relic Entertainment
Relic Entertainment — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.09.17]
Senior Programmer
Relic Entertainment
Relic Entertainment — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.09.17]
Senior Game Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.09.17]
Mobile Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using VR tools to design VR games
Newell: Valve in development on 3 new VR games
Humble Bundle is branching into multiplatform game publishing
Blog: Why fun in video games shouldn't be a necessity


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image