Kabam Beijing scaled back after Legacy of Zeus cancelation

Mobile giant Kabam has scaled back its Beijing studio after canceling its upcoming Legacy of Zeus project.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the game had actually made it to the beta testing phase, but was ultimately snapped after it failed to live up to internal expectations.

Kabam COO Kent Wakeford described the decision as "difficult," but didn't reveal how many people had been let go as a result of the cancelation.

"The game didn't meet our internal expectations, and we made the difficult decision to pull it from the App Store and wind down that specific game team," said the Kabam chief.

"And we don't take that lightly because it does impact people's lives and people worked very diligently to create a very beautiful game."

According to Wakeford a small team has been left in Beijing, but the company's focus has now shifted to it's Los Angeles studio, which is currently working on an Avatar title along with an unannounced project.

This isn't the first instance of Kabam scaling back in recent months. In December last year, the company sold off its Vancouver studio, responsible for the development of the popular Marvel Contest of Champions, to Netmarble.

Netmarble also picked up the customer support teams from Kabam's Austin office, and some of the business development, marketing, and user acquisition personnel from its San Francisco outfit.