Resident Evil 7 surpasses 3M sales in under three weeks

Newsbrief: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the latest entry in Capcom's long-running horror franchise, has surpassed 3 million sales worldwide.

The Japanese publisher broke the news in a short press release, and explained those sales were racked up across all platforms (PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC). For added context, it's worth remembering that the game launched just under three weeks ago on January 24.

In its latest financial report, Capcom revealed that both sales and profits are down, and said it was banking on blockbuster titles like Resident Evil 7 to deliver the goods as we head toward the end of this fiscal year.