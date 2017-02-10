Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 10, 2017
Funcom recoups Conan Exiles development costs in first week
February 10, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Funcom's open-world survival effort Conan Exiles has shifted 320,000 copies in its first week, allowing the developer to recoup all of its development costs. 

The game, which features both a single and multiplayer mode, was released through Steam Early Access on January 31, and quickly rose to the top spot on Steam's Global Top Seller charts. 

Writing on the Conan Exiles dev blog, Funcom also revealed it has launched the Conan Exiles Dev Kit, allowing creators to build modifications for the game. 

Using the dev kit, anyone will now be able to upload mods to the Conan Exiles Steam Workshop. Those interested can get started by downloading the Unreal launcher to access the dev kit.

