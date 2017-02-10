Learn effective storytelling animation techniques for VR today at 3PM EST

Thus far, virtual reality has been a hotbed for experimenting with motion controls, immersive environments, and other wonderful concepts. But despite the success of some VR games, narrative design and storytelling in VR has proven to be a slightly tougher nut to crack.

There are a lot of questions to answer when you consider it’s a storytelling environment where the player could willingly just stare at a wall the entire time the story plays out, but if you’re looking to animate eye-catching characters, then you should be aware of an upcoming talk at this year’s VRDC at GDC from the team at Steel Wool Studios.

In this talk, studio co-founders Andrew Dayton and Jason Topolski, who've spent time at companies like Telltale Games and Pixar Entertainment, will be offering explaining the best practices from their experience in game and film animation for creating memorable characters in VR. But to get a sneak preview of their talk, and get some practical tips for developers working in VR right now, we’re going to be interviewing Topolski and Dayton today at 3PM EST on the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

If learning about the best ways to animate 3D characters interests you, you should tune in, and while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.

