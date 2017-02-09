Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch GDC 2017 speakers try to pitch their talks to you in a minute or less!
Watch GDC 2017 speakers try to pitch their talks to you in a minute or less!
February 10, 2017 | By Staff
February 10, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Production, GDC

GDC 2017 is just weeks away! As you're looking over the session schedule and figuring out what to see, organizers want to quickly remind you that a bumper crop of GDC 2017 speakers have put together 60-second (ish) "Flash Forward" pitch videos for their talks! 

These are perfect summations of what makes GDC sessions so great: they're funny, punchy, and remarkably informative. Plus, they're easy to watch! You can just head over to the official GDC YouTube channel, which is now filled to the brim with snappy videos submitted by a broad array of GDC 2017 speakers.

What's nice about these is that they're very fun and personalized pitches for why you (yes you!) should carve out some time in your busy schedule to check out that each talk while you're attending GDC.

This is the second year we've done this, and this time around we've organized these GDC 2017 Flash Forward pitches into a playlist (embedded below) and added more information about each speaker and a link to their talk in the description of their video. Have a look!

GDC organizers have also been working with Gamasutra, official media partner of GDC, to produce video interviews with a handful of notable GDC 2017 speakers.

If you have some free time, these are well worth watching because they're meatier conversations that explore the speaker's work in games, why they're speaking at GDC 2017, and what they think fellow devs should know about the art and business of making games.

You can find these videos in their own separate playlist on the official GDC YouTube channel, and they're well worth a watch!

You can find lots more great videos over on the official GDC YouTube channel, which is also regularly updated with new talks recorded at GDCs through the ages. Subscribe, and you'll be the first to know about when new videos are added to the channel!

Plus, you can head over to the Gamasutra Twitch channel and click the subscribe button for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. More GDC 2017 speaker interviews will be streamed there in the weeks to come, so subscribe now if you want to be notified when Gamasutra goes live! 

For more details on these and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.09.17]
Mobile Producer
Relic Entertainment
Relic Entertainment — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.09.17]
Executive Producer
Aardman Animations Ltd
Aardman Animations Ltd — Bristol, England, United Kingdom
[02.09.17]
Senior Technical Artist
thatgamecompany
thatgamecompany — Santa Monica, California, United States
[02.08.17]
Graphics Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Valve to replace Steam Greenlight with a fee-based game submission system
Gabe Newell opens up about Valve's VR plans
Resident Evil 7 surpasses 3M sales in under three weeks
Valve chief Gabe Newell worried about effects of Trump travel ban


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image