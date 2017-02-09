Devs react to Valve's planned fee-based Steam submission system

It would be an understatement to say that Valve's announcement of plans to replace Steam Greenlight with a fee-based game submission system sparked some passionate responses from game developers.

Steam Greenlight, launched five years ago, offered developers a way to access the vast Steam audience at no cost. The new Steam Direct service will require developers to pay a fee every time they want to put a game on Steam. If the game sells, they recoup that fee; if not, they don't.

I really like what Valve is proposing here, and think it's long overdue. https://t.co/zUrbEHM6uD — Dean Dodrill (@NoogyTweet) February 10, 2017

Steam Greenlight is dead, long live Steam Pay-light. I've always disliked monetary barriers as "quality assurance". https://t.co/P2NdUprht5 — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) February 10, 2017

I insist money & quality aren't related. Some poor devs make amazing games, and some rich studios only release horrible copy-paste jobs. — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) February 10, 2017

I have a few titles I've been working on, and Steam Direct seems scary as you can get the "Wall of trash" problem where nothing gets noticed — Daniel Steger (@StegerGames) February 10, 2017

At the same time my experience with XBLIG says $5k per title is too much. Hopeful devs will bankrupt themselves w/ no profit. — Daniel Steger (@StegerGames) February 10, 2017

Steam Direct instead of Greenlight: the deposit to release a game is a simulation of physical inventory cost. https://t.co/V0h6JPptr7 — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) February 10, 2017

With Steam being opened up to Google Play levels, going to be even harder for indies to get noticed if they have no marketing commitment — Ben Cousins (@BenjaminCousins) February 10, 2017

doing less editorial work while demanding a larger fee is the worst of all bad looks — tiny train worldist (@vogon) February 10, 2017

I don't know if fees are going to be the way from preventing "multiple launches of questionable quality" pic.twitter.com/77tnHaveAj — Kaitlin Tremblay (@kait_zilla) February 10, 2017

uhhh a $5000 fee per game would basically shut out students / small devs / experimental people from Steam forever? also pretty bad for VR? https://t.co/E6gJekNaQO — Robert Yang (@radiatoryang) February 10, 2017

implied "compromise" ($1000 deposit?) is still a big ask for vulnerable devs this would be for? (big devs / AAA already get on Steam easily) — Robert Yang (@radiatoryang) February 10, 2017

I am not against a recoupable charge over rent. Rent is fucking awful and will lose us great swathes of videogames for no good reason. — RobF (@retroremakes) February 10, 2017

Greenlight is 4 yearsish past its sell by date and a lot of what's happened as a result has not been great either. I am not sad it's going. — RobF (@retroremakes) February 10, 2017

If the dickends of videogames get their way and the charge is even vaguely excessive it will roll back 5 years of progress *like that* — RobF (@retroremakes) February 10, 2017

A per-title fee, even if recoupable, feels a little...not great. — J. Kyle Pittman (@PirateHearts) February 10, 2017

It gets into that gross territory of, "If you can't afford X, you shouldn't even be making games," which I loathe. — J. Kyle Pittman (@PirateHearts) February 10, 2017

The new system looks quite similar to what Apple already implemented for AppStore but without a quality control process. — Steam Spy (@Steam_Spy) February 10, 2017

Relying on the relatively high fee to decrease noise will probably work until someone realizes how to gamble the system — Steam Spy (@Steam_Spy) February 10, 2017

BTW, a high Steam Direct fee might cause a resurgence of game publishers that is already kind of happening anyway. — Steam Spy (@Steam_Spy) February 10, 2017

@larsiusprime proposal: allow either fee -or- linking to a 'reputable' steam acct w/ limit on # games per year until equivalent revenue hit — MOOMANiBE (@MOOMANiBE) February 10, 2017

Exhaustive list of people actually harmed by "crappy games being on steam":



(this space left intentionally blank) — Ben (Sir TapTap) (@SirTapTap) February 10, 2017

Not sure what I think about this. Steam is absolutely in need of an improvement - but this might keep small indies away, not stop the crap. https://t.co/ANqJbixFau — Anna Jenelius 🎮 (@TheAnaka) February 10, 2017

For better or worse, we could see an upsurge in shifty fellows offering to front your fee on dubious terms. Occupational hazard I guess. https://t.co/FtRt1SXvXe — Lars Doucet (@larsiusprime) February 10, 2017

Not-entirely-negative feelings that i cba to go into on the new valve thing, but one big worry i do have is — ᵒʸˢᵗᵉʳFAKE (@oysterFAKE) February 10, 2017

that if the fee is on the higher range, then we're going to see the more unscrupulous "publishers" providing v. predatory financing options — ᵒʸˢᵗᵉʳFAKE (@oysterFAKE) February 10, 2017