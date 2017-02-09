Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devs react to Valve's planned fee-based Steam submission system
Devs react to Valve's planned fee-based Steam submission system
February 10, 2017 | By Gamasutra staff
February 10, 2017 | By Gamasutra staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing

It would be an understatement to say that Valve's announcement of plans to replace Steam Greenlight with a fee-based game submission system sparked some passionate responses from game developers.

Steam Greenlight, launched five years ago, offered developers a way to access the vast Steam audience at no cost. The new Steam Direct service will require developers to pay a fee every time they want to put a game on Steam. If the game sells, they recoup that fee; if not, they don't.

Gamasutra ran a poll to gauge reaction to this announcement:

We also gathered a range of Twitter reactions, which range from "about time" and cautious optimism to outrage and disgust.

Related Jobs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Tenure/Tenure Track Faculty: Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences, New York, United States
[02.10.17]
Open Rank Faculty
Sperasoft
Sperasoft — KrakÃ³w, Poland
[02.10.17]
Quest // Mission Designer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.10.17]
Server/Backend Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.10.17]
UI Programmer (f/m) - C++ and Actionscript


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Valve to replace Steam Greenlight with a fee-based game submission system
Gabe Newell opens up about Valve's VR plans
Resident Evil 7 surpasses 3M sales in under three weeks
Valve chief Gabe Newell worried about effects of Trump travel ban


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image