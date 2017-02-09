Layoffs hit Activision-owned Infinity Ward, Beenox, and others

Activision Blizzard has executed a round of layoffs that impacted a number of employees working at Infinity Ward, Beenox, Activision’s corporate office, and other internal studios.

According to reports from Kotaku, the company laid off 5 percent of its workforce across the Activision Publishing side of the business which encompasses Activision's corporate offices as well as several development studios.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare developer Infinity Ward was one of the studios that received a significant cut in employment, with 20 layoffs hitting the developer just one day after Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirschberg noted that the latest Call of Duty game failed to resonate with players.

Additionally, the cuts affected Activision-owned Beenox, which closed down its entire in-house QA unit but still maintains a workforce of roughly 150 developers, an anonymous source told Gamasutra.

“Activision Publishing is realigning our resources to support our upcoming slate and adapt to the accelerating transition to digital, including opportunities for digital add-on content," said an Activision representative in a statement to Kotaku.

As always, if you or someone you know have been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.