Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Mobile Producer

Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is looking for Mobile Producer to join an exciting new mobile game initiative.

We are looking for people with experience taking free-to-play games from early concepts to successful launches. The ideal candidate will be pragmatic about project tradeoffs and a history of conveying a sense of urgency to product teams.

Responsibilities:

Lead development teams to deliver on schedule, within budget, and to specification

Collaborate with Director and team members to establish realistic expectations for timelines, estimates and project deliverables

Facilitate and drive team communication. Ensure a common understanding and agreement on project scope and objectives, and on any subsequent changes

Run meetings with the project team to discuss status, resolve issues and share information

Communicate with third parties, including publishers, contractors, and external development teams

Review the content in the game, providing feedback and suggestions to the team to deliver a high-quality game

Ensure the final product is appropriate for the target audience

Define and track project to schedule and milestones

Identify all task interdependencies and coordinate effective use of staff to ensure timely and accurate asset flow

Requirements:

At least 3 years experience as a Producer, with emphasis on internal production of mobile games

Must have shipped at least two mobile, free-to-play games and/or been involved with two projects through a complete development cycle

Experience owning start to finish responsibility for small to medium-scale projects

Extensive knowledge of game creation methods

Excellent documentation and editing skills are required

Attention to detail, timely follow-up and strong organizational skills

Strong capability to multitask and prioritize

Superior organizational and scheduling skills are essential

