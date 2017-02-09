The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild devs are speaking at GDC 2017!

Passes for the 2017 Game Developers Conference are still going fast, and today the folks organizing the show are very happy to announce that some of Nintendo's top developers are coming to GDC 2017 to talk about one of the company's most exciting games!

Three developers behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be presenting a GDC 2017 session on "Change and Constant – Breaking Conventions with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

The panel will feature game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, art director Satoru Takizawa and programming lead Takuhiro Dohta. Each will share their thoughts on how The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (which releases on Wii U and Nintendo's new Switch two days after this talk) introduces wide-ranging changes that break with many of the traditional conventions of the franchise.

Don't skip this session, especially if you're interested in how Nintendo designs games, because it promises to provide an in-depth look at how many of these convention-breaking changes were implemented, and how the new Nintendo Switch system enabled the game’s developers to take the series in new directions.

