Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Activision passes on putting out a new Skylanders console game this year
Activision passes on putting out a new Skylanders console game this year
February 10, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
February 10, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Activision Blizzard recently posted an earning report showing strong sales (more from Overwatch than Call of Duty), but in a follow-up call with investors the company confirmed it will not be putting out a new Skylanders game on consoles this year.

Given that there's been at least one new Skylanders game on consoles every year for the past six years, it's surprising to see the company take a pass on putting one out this year.

It's a bit reminiscent of last March, when Disney announced it would not release a 2016 entry in its own (now defunct) toys-to-life game series Disney Infinity. Two months later Disney canned the entire franchise, shuttered its developer and exited console game publishing entirely.

That left some of us wondering what the future holds for toys-to-life games; Activision Blizzard seems to think it lies on mobile devices, as the company confirmed to investors that it plans to release a mobile Skylanders game later this year, as well as a Nintendo Switch port of its 2016 game Skylanders: Imaginators.

We should also point out that Activision executed a round of layoffs this week, letting go of employees across internal studios, Infinity Ward, the company's corporate office, and the Activision-owned Beenox, which has worked on several Skylanders games in the past.

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[02.10.17]
Environment Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — 94404, California, United States
[02.10.17]
Prop Artist
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Tenure/Tenure Track Faculty: Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences, New York, United States
[02.10.17]
Open Rank Faculty
Sperasoft
Sperasoft — KrakÃƒÂ³w, Poland
[02.10.17]
Quest // Mission Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Valve to replace Steam Greenlight with a fee-based game submission system
Layoffs hit Activision-owned Infinity Ward, Beenox, and others
Devs react to Valve's planned fee-based Steam submission system
Blog: Design and monetization analysis of Fire Emblem Heroes


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image